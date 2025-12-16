Holiday fire safety tips from Johns Hopkins Bayview

Festive celebrations with warm sparkling lights and winter greenery are beautiful ways to enjoy the holiday season, but can cause potential fire risks for your friends and family.





Johns Hopkins Bayview shares holiday safety tips

December is the peak time of year for home candle fires, with calls swelling on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Years Eve. More than a third of home decor fires are started by candles. If your celebration includes real candles like those for Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, make sure to keep garlands or other greenery and decor away from your candles, or consider using flameless if appropriate. Candles should always be used at a countertop height or higher to minimize the risk of children, pets, or trailing garments getting burned.

Dry Christmas trees can burn in seconds, so it's important to check the water level every day and add as necessary. Indoor fire features and pots are also extremely dangerous, especially when refilling with liquid gel.

If you or a loved one does get burned, use cool (never cold or ice) water to col the area, then bandage with a clean dry cloth until you can be seen by a medical professional. In Maryland, adults 15 and over receive burn care at Johns Hopkins Bayview, while children 14 and under are treated at Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

