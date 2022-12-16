Holiday Data Protection

Almost two billion people shop online. However, with the holiday shopping season upon us, it’s important to ensure consumers are shopping online safely. Antivirus and identity protection are an important combination to protect not only your devices but your identity and privacy especially during the busy holiday shopping season.

Webroot offers some other tips for protecting yourself, your information, and your devices:

Keep track of what you buy. A rise in phishing scams alerting consumers via text and email that their packages have been delayed and to “click here” can make you an easy target when not paying attention during the holiday rush.



Avoid risky payment methods. Debit cards don’t have the same security protections in place should a problem arise; using a credit card or paypal can limit your liability.



Keep your personal information to yourself. The more you post on social media, the more cyber criminals know - which increases the likelihood of a phishing scam. Avoid posting personal details and shopping activity.



Before purchasing from vendors advertising their goods on the internet or social media, research the merchant and their reputation – if you have prior positive experiences with them, or know someone who has, even better.

Get more tips and protection here.