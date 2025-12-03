Located on an historic parcel of land that dates back to the 1700’s, The Elkridge Furnace Inn is an award-winning restaurant with seasonal, upscale yard and farm to table cuisine. Between the history, natural beauty, classic and creative cuisine and unique events, this hidden gem continues to evolve and has so much to offer.

Dining at Elkridge Furnace Inn is all about connection and community, and the staff extends these values throughout everything the restaurant does. They are a proud sponsor of the 2025 WMAR Toy Drive benefiting Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Donations will be dropped off at Johns Hopkins Snowflake Station, a unique opportunity for parents of hospitalized children to "shop" for gifts completely free of charge.





Drop off your toy donation at Elkridge Furnace Inn

History meets hospitality at Elkridge Furnace Inn

Elkridge Furnace Inn owners Dan and Donna Wecker have a personal connection to John's Hopkins Children's Center and know firsthand how support from the community, especially at the holidays, can make a difference to hospitalized children and their families.

If you would like to participate, in-person donations of new and unwrapped toys can be made now through December 15 in the marked collection box at WMAR-2 News at 6400 York Road or at Elkridge Furnace Inn.

Johns Hopkins Children's Center also accepts donations through their wish list, which includes suggested gifts by age range here.