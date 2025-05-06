Helping Up Mission offers a community of hope for those struggling with addiction

In the past 6 years, Baltimore has been at the center of the country's overdose crisis. In that time period, nearly 6,000 lives have been lost in Baltimore City due to overdose, with double that statewide. If you are struggling with addiction, the Helping Up Mission (HUM) is here to help your recovery.

HUM currently provides long-term residential recovery services to over 600 men, women, and infants/babies in the largest residential long-term recovery program in Maryland. Their key objective is to provide the full spectrum of care for those suffering from homelessness and poverty due to substance use disorders. HUM's flagship, 1-Year Spiritual Recovery Program (SRP) offers the full spectrum of care, from basic needs like food, shelter, and clothing to long-term recovery programs with comprehensive and integrated wraparound services. These services include licensed mental health and accredited substance use disorder counseling, medical, dental & vision care, legal assistance, education/tutoring, trades & skills training, job search and career counseling, and more.

The Helping Up Mission hopes to prepare clients to return to their families and communities not only clean and sober, but with a renewed sense of purpose and meaningful career opportunities.

There are lots of ways to get involved with HUM. Volunteer, donate, or learn more here.