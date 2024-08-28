Help your child's school by shopping at Weis

This school year, families may be looking for some fresh ideas for school breakfasts and lunches. Weis Markets has a team of dietitians offering cooking demos, nutrition counseling, and contributing to the Weis recipe bank!

If you have a picky eater, help them have some control by making a list of their favorites in each major food group (fruits, vegetables, whole grains, proteins, and dairy) to make sure to mix and match what they like. Remember when it comes to produce that any form counts - canned, frozen, dried, and 100% juice are great options!

You can also help out area schools! The Weis4School program lets customers scan a unique barcode or sign up online once to choose their school. Simply shop and earn points throughout the year!

Learn more about the dietitian team and find recipes here.

Learn more about Weis4School and register your school here.