Help Weis Markets Pack the Park this April

Weis Markets is dedicated to supporting the communities they live and work in, and they are a proud to sponsor of WMAR-2 News and Level the Playing Field’s Pack the Park initiative to help kids in need.

Leveling the Playing Field collects and distributes gently used sports equipment to underserved communities to make sure everyone gets the chance to play.

Pack the Park gives you an opportunity to clear out some clutter and helps ensure that kids who want to play sports have the equipment they need to participate. If you have gently used gear, you can drop off at your local Weis through April 15, or gather it together and come donate at our collection even on April 16, 2025 at Meadowood Regional Park!

Learn more about Pack the Park and find a full list of accepted equipment here.

Learn more about Weis Markets here.