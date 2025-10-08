Weis Markets cares deeply about the communities they live and work in, and for the ninth year in a row, they are raising funds for Paralyzed Veterans of America (PVA). To date, Weis has raised more than 3 million to help our veterans.

PVA is the nation’s only nonprofit organization dedicated solely to supporting veterans with spinal cord injuries, disorders, and diseases like MS and ALS, and all people with disabilities. They offer programs and resources to help veterans in their future career endeavors, gain a better quality of life, address their injuries, work on a recovery plan, and work to rehabilitate them.





Help support the Paralyzed Veterans of America at Weis Markets this month

In October, customers can donate at checkout by rounding up to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 at the register. Those donations will then be matched by a company contribution. Additionally, this year, Weis has partnered with DLJ Produce on the Razzle Dazzle Grapes throughout the month. They will donate $.05 cents of every pound of grapes purchased in stores during October.

Donated funds will help create a world where our most severely injured heroes have access to what they deserve: specialized, quality health care, meaningful careers, and their earned benefits.

