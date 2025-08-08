When local businesses join forces with the community, everybody wins. Apple Ford Lincoln is proud to support the efforts of the Columbia Town Center Rotary.

Since 1993, Apple Ford Lincoln has served the Columbia community by simplifying the buying process and offering programs like Customer for Life alongside military and first-responder discounts. They maintain strong community ties, including the Columbia Town Center Rotary.





Get your tickets for Books, Bubbles, and All That Jazz

Help Apple Ford Lincoln and the Columbia Town Center Rotary support childhood literacy

Business partnerships like the one with Apple Ford Lincoln help benefit the Columbia Town Center locally, nationally, and even worldwide.

Apple Ford Lincoln is the proud Literacy Champion sponsor of the Columbia Town Center Rotary's night of Books, Bubbles, and All That Jazz. On August 18th, enjoy an evening of wonderful drinks, appetizers, and live music at 18th and 21st in Columbia. The night will benefit initiatives like the Birthday book Program, Little Free Libraries, Rotary Dictionaries, and more.

Get your tickets and learn more here.