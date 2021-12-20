Watch
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Heart Healthy Holiday Swaps

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:10 PM, Dec 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-20 15:10:37-05

Heart disease is the number one cause if death for adults in the United States, outpacing cancer and covid. Obesity is a primary risk factor for heart disease, and a history of heart attack can put people at risk for a second heart attack or stroke.

Enjoy yourself this holiday season without going overboard. Have your favorite foods in moderation, drink plenty of water, and make healthy swaps where you can. For instance, swap full fat mayo in deviled eggs for light mayonnaise or fat-free plain yogurt, or try a crustless sweet potato pie with oatmeal topping to indulge in a guilt-free way.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019