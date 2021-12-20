Heart Healthy Holiday Swaps

Heart disease is the number one cause if death for adults in the United States, outpacing cancer and covid. Obesity is a primary risk factor for heart disease, and a history of heart attack can put people at risk for a second heart attack or stroke.

Enjoy yourself this holiday season without going overboard. Have your favorite foods in moderation, drink plenty of water, and make healthy swaps where you can. For instance, swap full fat mayo in deviled eggs for light mayonnaise or fat-free plain yogurt, or try a crustless sweet potato pie with oatmeal topping to indulge in a guilt-free way.

