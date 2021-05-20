Watch
Healthy Vision Month - Prevent Eye Disease

Posted at 1:43 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 13:43:56-04

May is Healthy Vision Month, and a good time to schedule your annual eye exam. You do not have to be experiencing any eye issues in order to see an eye doctor, and in fact it's important to schedule annual exams to help prevent eye disease.

While in later stages, eye disease can cause blurriness, distortions, and even loos of vision, many diseases are asymptomatic in the early stages, making it important to catch and treat as early as possible.

Many people have put off routine healthcare appointments due to COVID, but doctors offices are safe and following protocols. You can also help your vision by practicing a healthy lifestyle - eat well, exercise, get enough sleep, and stop smoking.

