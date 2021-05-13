Healthy Vision Month - Annual Eye Exams

May is Healthy Vision Month, and a good reminder to schedule your annual eye exam if you haven't been seen. Regular exams are important to help catch eye disease early on.

Screen time can also affect our eyes, and we've all had more of that in the last year. Make sure to take breaks from staring at the screen, like looking out a window or getting up for a stretch. Try to consciously blink more often while at the computer to keep your eyes lubricated.

For those who are struggling with vision loss, the Lighthouse Guild is dedicated to providing services and tech to help. OrCam MyEye is a tiny, wireless device that magnetically clips onto a pair of glasses that instantaneously reads any printed or digital text – from any surface – recognizes familiar and non-familiar faces, and identifies products, money notes, and more.

Learn more about the Lighthouse Guild here.

Learn more about OrCam here.