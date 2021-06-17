Healthy Summer Snacking

Summer means we're outside and away from home more than usual, so having healthy snacks on hand can help fight hunger and keep you from reaching for processed or unhealthy items. Author, tv host, and registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth has some great snack tips:

California Walnuts are a great source of protein, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. Walnuts are versatile and can be used to add crunch to savory recipes or eaten as a sweeter snack!

Need to satisfy a sweet tooth? Natural Delights Madjool Dates can be enjoyed alone, as an ingredient in energy balls, or a natural sweetener in a smoothie.

Fiber and protein both help us feel full and satisfied. Hard boiled eggs, edamame, turkey jerky, and dried lentils are all excellent sources of protein.

