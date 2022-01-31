Healthy Recipes with Amy Goodson

Two thirds of people abandon their New Years Resolutions by February 1. Resolutions are usually pretty lofty goals, and trying to overhaul your whole life overnight it's sustainable. To make real changes, it's best to break resolutions into small steps that become habits over time. Dietitian Amy Goodson has some tips to keep us going all year long.

If you're trying to cut out sugar, beat the sweets cravings with naturally sweet Nature's Delight Medjool Dates.

Dates are a great source of fiber and can be used for both sweet and savory recipes. Try an afternoon date snack bar, or make a few date energy bites to keep on hand for a sweet, protein packed pre-workout snack.

Protein is so important for athletes for both performance and recovery. a2 milk is 100% dairy milk specifically chosen for a2 proteins to make it easy to digest. Try it in overnight oats or a smoothie!

