Health and Wellness with Ned Fulmer

It’s been more than two years since the pandemic began, yet many parts of our lives still feel out of control.

To take back control, more Americans are prioritizing their health and wellness by turning to immunity boosting solutions as they embark on new wellness journeys. In fact, according to a recent survey from Walgreens, 40% of Americans consider vitamins to be more beneficial than before the pandemic.

Walgreens brands offer the same trusted active ingredients as other brands at a great everyday value. Select Walgreens health and wellness items are Buy One, Get One 50% off!

Stop into your local Walgreens or download their convenient app today. Learn more here.