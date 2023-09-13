Headspace - Sesame Street Goodnight World!

The back to school transition can be a tough time for kids and parents. Taking time to breathe and clear your head is particularly important, and it's a skill kids are never too young to learn.

Headspace and Sesame Workshop have teamed up again for the return of the second season of the popular Goodnight, World! podcast. Each episode includes a wind-down story narrated by a rotating cast of Sesame Street friends; a “sleep journey” led by one of Headspace’s sleepcast readers and a soothing soundscape of music and relaxing sounds.

The podcast also teaches mindfulness exercises like belly breathing, visualizations, and self affirmations.

Goodnight World! is available exclusively on the Headspace app and at headspace.com