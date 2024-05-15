Headspace - Mental Health Coaching

Headspace, the provider of the world’s most accessible, comprehensive mental health system, now offers mental health coaching for its direct-to-consumer subscriber base – directly within the Headspace app.

Headspace’s coaches meet with members via confidential, one on one text-based sessions, which are scheduled by the member. Weekend and after-hours appointments are available. The coach will build an active, goal-oriented plan, tailored to the member’s needs, which may include a wide array of mental health challenges that don’t necessarily require a therapist to support – ranging from managing everyday stress and building healthier relationships to getting more restful sleep and improving emotional resilience.

Coaches focus on helping individuals set realistic goals, take steps toward creating new habits, motivate them to create meaningful change, and hold them accountable to their goals. Coaches are not therapists an cannot provide diagnosis or clinical treatment.

Learn more or schedule your first session here.