Haylie Duff - Screen Staycation

While summer is the time for vacation, it can also be when kids spend most of their days indoors, watching TV, reading books or playing on devices – a combination of which contributes to the progression of myopia.

Myopia, also known as nearsightedness, is a common disease in which people can see close objects clearly, but far away objects appear blurred. Myopia continues to worsen over time and can even lead to serious eye conditions, especially when more time is spent on activities that keep kids indoors.

Actress and mom Haylie Duff is taking the Screen Staycation challenge with her family this year. Get outdoors together and build memories while staying screen free! Summer is also the perfect time to make sure kids are caught up on their preventative visits.

Learn more here.