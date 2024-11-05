Have a safe and happy holiday season with tips from Maryland TraumaNet

Holiday celebrations bring joy, but they also can mean safety risks. Whether you're preparing a holiday feast, picking out a tree, or adding some sparkle to your home with candles, it's important to be aware of potential hazards.

Thanksgiving Day is the peak day for cooking fires. It’s important to keep children and pets out of the kitchen and away from the stove or oven during the busy holiday cooking times. Never leave the stove or oven unattended while cooking, and if you get called away in the middle of a task, set a timer or even bring your cooking spoon with you as a reminder.

When you shop for a live tree, check the needles to see if the tree is fresh - they should be green and not easily break when you bend them. At home, check levels and water daily, and avoid leaving tree lights on overnight or when you’re not home.

Most candle fires occur on Christmas Day. Consider using flameless candles, especially when decorating around greenery or other combustible items. If you do burn candles, keep them out of reach of children, pets, and anything that could catch fire. Place candles on high surfaces, above the height of a coffee table, to reduce the risk of them being knocked over.

Maryland TraumaNet is a collaboration of trauma centers in the state dedicated to preventing injuries and improving trauma care. Learn more about their work here.