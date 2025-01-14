Harford County Restaurant Week is coming soon!

Harford County Restaurant Week Returns for another year of deliciousness!

For 10 delicious days, dine at establishments across Harford County. Enjoy a diverse dining scene with discounted menus and specials. With more than 40 establishments in Harford County participating in the event each year, it's the perfect opportunity to try that little-known restaurant you've been meaning to sample or indulge in local favorites.

From brunch, lunch, and dinner deals to bakeries and even vegetarian and vegan options, there is something for everyone to enjoy!

Harford County Restaurant Week runs from January 17-26. Pre fixe menus are available at most participating restaurants.

Find a full list of participants and more here.