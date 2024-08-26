Harford Artists Gallery offers support to local artists

Harford Artists Association (HAA) Gallery helps support art and artists throughout Maryland.

Located in Bel Air, the gallery hosts regular events and workshops to help local artists sell their work and gain exposure. They're also a community presence, offering educational programs, lectures, demos, and more, all supported by a robust volunteer force.

The gallery offers unique pieces of every shape and size, from pottery to wall art. There is always something new and interesting to see!

You can make a difference by volunteering today! HAA is looking for volunteers both at their gallery space and for upcoming events like the Bel Air Arts Festival in September and the Halloween Skeleton Soiree in October. You can even help with their next exhibit! HAA will present "Pick Your Favorite Artist" and invite members of the public to vote on their favorite gallery piece. Prizes are awarded for the first, second, and third place finishers.

Learn more, volunteer, donate, and find submission guidelines here.