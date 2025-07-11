Happy Nappy Day & Poets in the Park 2025

Two iconic celebrations. One unforgettable day. Whether you’re rocking your coils, locs, curls or creativity—this is the place to be your boldest, most authentic self. Join us for Happy Nappy Day, a joyful celebration of natural hair, freedom, and self-love, alongside Poets in the Park, a soulful explosion of spoken word, live music, and unapologetic truth-telling.



Join Malaika Cooper, owner of Dreadz N Headz Salon, and Hip Hop Legend, Kwame Holland, to Celebrate Culture, Embrace Identity, and Speak Truth.

