After Hannah Brown's turn on The Bachelorette, she felt herself being pulled in lots of different directions. Add in public scrutiny, the stress of Dancing With The Stars, and millions of social media followers, and Hannah felt like she was losing her way and herself.

In her new book God Bless The Mess, Hannah uses these experiences to shed an honest and emotional light on issues like depression and anxiety, and the healing journey back to herself.

