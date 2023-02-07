Hampden - Valentine's Day

If you're looking for a Valentine's Day gift that will amaze, Hampden has the perfect selection.

Nothing says Valentine's better than shoes and chocolate. Ma Petite Shoe offers unique, high quality shoes and amazing chocolates from all over the world, including the beautiful and delicious ruby cacao. The shop recently reopened in an even bigger space - great news for customers who visit from all over the country!

Is your sweetheart more of a jewelry lover? At The Parisian Flea, every piece tells a story. From costume to fine jewelry, you'll find something gorgeous!

Don't forget the flowers! The Modest Florist uses locally sourced florals and biodegradable materials to build bold, beautiful bouquets.

Close out the day with dinner at Dylan's Oyster Cellar. The restaurant is accepting reservations for the Valentine's Day pre-fixe menu, or pick up a back of 25 oysters to take home!

