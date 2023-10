Hampden Halloweenfest is back and better than ever!

On October 31, Hampden's iconic 36th Street, "The Avenue" will host a trick or treat event plus the return of an in-person costume contest with celebrity judges!

This is a family friendly event. Trick or treat on 36th Street, Falls, and Chestnut from 5-6pm. The costume contest will be held at 6:30 in front of Hot Dog Central, with trophies in a variety of categories!

Learn more by finding @shophampden on social media.