Hampden for the Holidays

With it's storied 34th Street light show, great shopping on The Avenue, and wonderful restaurants, Hampden and the holiday season go hand in hand.

Kick off your day with a meal at Grano Pasta Bar. The newly expanded dining room will wow you with it's homey decor and authentic flavors. You can even buy their sauces and cooking items for your home or as a gift!

Find unique gifts and novelties at Sandy's Bargain Center. When owner Sandy Piper took the store over from her parents, they asked that she keep up their tradition of "adopting" two families each holiday season. Sandy has taken the idea and run with it, helping 15 families have Christmas last year. You can help by entering a raffle, or donating an item from the wish list on the store's Facebook page.

The Pretty Scar Tattoo Social Club is newer to Hampden, but the shop is right at home in the vibrant and diverse neighborhood. Come in for custom tattoos, clothing, shoes, or even just to hang out and chat!

