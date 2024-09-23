Habit Burger & Grill's 'National Cheeseburger Day' celebration is out of this world

In celebration of National Cheeseburger Day and with the Double Charburger recently ranked #1 by USA TODAY's 10Best, Habit Burger & Grill has taken their iconic burger to new heights—literally. They launched it to the edge of space to prove that their burgers are truly 'the burgers that other burgers look up to!’

Under the hot California desert sun, the team got to work in one of their iconic food trucks to create the perfect, fresh-from-the-flame Double Char to launched into space. The journey took about 2 hours and 30 minutes: 1 hour and 30 minutes to ascend and 1 hour to return. The victory lap high above the earth’s atmosphere, captured against the stark blackness of space, truly cemented the Double Char as a burger to look up to!

