Groves Capital Inc. is a family owned mortgage company with the lowest rates in the industry. The company has grown from 2 people to 575, with over 5 billion in loan production in less than 3 years. This year, Groves Capital plans to provide the best platform for each of partner to help them grow and thrive, all while keeping the company standards of 5 stars and 110% for every client.

In 2023, Groves Capital added commercial lending to all 50 states’ platforms, partnering with private billion dollar funds and launched a new solar division in 27 states. Groves Captila remains on the cutting edge of mortgage lending, with innovative software and new system developments at every level.

