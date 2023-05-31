Watch Now
LifestyleMidday Maryland

Actions

Groves Capital Inc

Posted at 1:31 PM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 13:31:57-04

Groves Capital Inc. is a family owned mortgage company with the lowest rates in the industry. The company has grown from 2 people to 575, with over 5 billion in loan production in less than 3 years. This year, Groves Capital plans to provide the best platform for each of partner to help them grow and thrive, all while keeping the company standards of 5 stars and 110% for every client.

In 2023, Groves Capital added commercial lending to all 50 states’ platforms, partnering with private billion dollar funds and launched a new solar division in 27 states. Groves Captila remains on the cutting edge of mortgage lending, with innovative software and new system developments at every level.

Learn more here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Remote Web Graphic New 2023

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices