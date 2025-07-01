Ground Control MMA helps build mental and physical strength

Ground Control uses mixed martial arts (MMA) to motivate, mentor, and empower people to build mental and physical toughness while being part of a supportive community.

Ground Control is the Baltimore area's premier MMA academy, with locations in Owings Mills, Rosedale, Hunt Valley, Columbia, and Palm Beach, Florida, with a sixth location set to open soon. All ages and levels are welcome, as are all goals. From trying a new way to get into shape to self defense and professional training, Ground Control offers it all in a family friendly atmosphere that aims to build strength both mentally and physically.



Build strength and confidence at Ground Control MMA Academy

Kids who start off at Ground Control build self discipline and confidence while having fun and getting strong. Ground Control offers a home school program as well as an after school program. Many parents even join the gym to bond with their kids and reach their own fitness goals!

The instructors and staff at Ground Control know how rewarding MMA is, and the aim to teach everyone to safely get stronger together.

