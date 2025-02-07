Grocery Outlet is now open in Overlea

Overlea Grocery Outlet is now open! The Overlea location is the 10th location in Greater Baltimore, with 13 stores in the state of Maryland.

Grocery Outlet is an extreme value discount grocer offering high-quality name brand products at prices often 40-70% less than you’d see at conventional grocery stores.

As part of the celebration of expanding in Baltimore, this month there is a ‘Free Groceries for Life’ sweepstakes for shoppers. To enter, guests can use the GO Mobile app for a chance to win, and shop now through March 31 for bonus entries!

With meat, produce, and deli sections, you can shop your whole list and save at Grocery Outlet!

