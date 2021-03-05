Greater Baltimore JCC - Summer Camps

This past summer, J Camps successfully presented a modified camp season in consultation with local and national medical experts and camping associations, following all CDC and state protocols for a safe and supportive environment for kids of all ages to make friends and have fun.

Camps got "back to basics" last summer with a fun roster of activities like nature walks, arts and crafts, swimming, sports, games, and more.

This summer, kids can go all in on summer fun through the JCC’s engaging summer camp programs. J Camps are back to their typical programming this year as well.

Camps are for kids aged 2 - 15 and run from June 14 through August 27.

Learn more here.

