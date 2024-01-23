Goose Flights Lager

Maryland remembers Tony "Goose" Siragusa as a fan favorite football player, a force on the field, and a beloved broadcaster. He was also a dedicated dad, family man, and aviation enthusiast.

His children are honoring his legacy with Goose Flights, a non-profit providing non-emergency medical flights for those in need.

Goose Flights and Pressbox have teamed up to bring you Goose Flights Beer. Brewed locally at Guilford Hall Brewery and available at seven area Glory Days Grill locations plus Costas Inn, as well as select bars and liquor stores, each can sold will generate a donation towards Goose Flights.

Learn more about Goose Flights here, or follow them on Instagram @GooseFlights