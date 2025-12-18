From bold home décor and glow-boosting beauty tech to gifts that bring serious star power, Emily Lofitss joins us with gift picks that blend high-style polish with real-life confidence for those who love gifting with flair.





Luxurious holiday gift ideas

Give glam with these luxury gift ideas from Emily Loftiss

Mackenzie-Childs bold, heirloom quality pieces turn your home into a showroom. Shop iconic tea kettles, holiday decor, and more.

Get salon smoothness from home with Philips Lumea IPL. See visible results after just 2 treatments, with 90% hair reduction after 3 treatments!

Experience gifts let you make wonderful memories with loved ones. You can save big on luxury cruise vacations from Cunard.

