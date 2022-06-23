Girls in STEM

Women engineers have helped shape the world we live in today. So, it’s difficult to believe that in 2022, women only make up about one-third of the U.S. STEM workforce, according to the National Science Foundation. Men also vastly outnumber women in earning higher education STEM degrees that can lead to some of the fastest-growing and highest-paid jobs of the future.

A lack of women in science and engineering will impact us all, and some of the world’s most pressing challenges may only be solved if women’s voices are heard. Women must be provided with ample opportunities, resources, mentors, and advocates to help level the playing field.

