Gilchrist Kids - Children's Hospice

Posted at 2:47 PM, Oct 19, 2021
When we hear the word ‘hospice’, we automatically think of adults, but sometimes it’s a service that is needed for children. While it's hard to think about, Gilchrist Kids helps provide compassionate end of life care when necessary.

A provision of the Affordable Care Act allows for concurrent care in pediatric hospice, which means that children and their families can receive medical care for the child's diagnosis while receiving hospice care, which is the gold standard for children with life-limiting illnesses.

Pediatric hospice care patients can range in age from babies placed in care while still in utero to people in their 30s. Families have the option to choose where end of life happens, from the comfort of home to the peaceful inpatient unit at Gilchrist.

