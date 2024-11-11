Gilchrist honors veterans with compassionate care and community support

Gilchrist is well known for their compassionate hospice care and service to the community. Through the We Honor Veterans program and the Welcome Home Veterans Task Force, Gilchrist honors these brave heroes both on Veterans Day and throughout the entire year.

Veterans may have specific medical, emotional, and spiritual needs related to their military service. Many veterans suffer from conditions such as PTSD, exposure to harmful chemicals, or other service-related illnesses that require specialized care. They also may feel isolated or disconnected, especially if they experienced combat or trauma. A veterans-specific hospice program provides emotional and spiritual support to help address feelings of guilt, grief, or unresolved conflicts from their military service.

Gilchrist can also help patients and their families access VA benefits such as financial support, medical care, and funeral arrangements.

This month and today, there will be ceremonies in 17 long-term care facilities led by Gilchrist veteran volunteers, which include music, pinnings of veterans, and a celebratory day. Throughout the year, events include the 7th Annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Celebration on March 30, Salute to Service Ceremonies, Vet to Vet Task Force, Veterans History Project, Operation Gratitude, and more.

