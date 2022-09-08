Watch Now
Giant Food Community Outreach - Pediatric Cancer Research

Posted at 1:58 PM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 13:58:46-04

Giant Food, the leading greater Washington, D.C. retail grocery chain, launched its 18th annual fundraising program in support of pediatric cancer research initiatives during Childhood Cancer.

Since the program's initial launch in 2005, Giant Food has raised more than $27.9 million for pediatric cancer research. Since 2008, Giant has supported research within the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center’s Division of Pediatric Oncology and has contributed over $16.5 Million towards advancing childhood cancer research initiatives.

Customers can help by:

  • Rounding up grocery orders at the register
  • Purchasing a $5 coupon book (more than $45 value)
  • Donating $1, $3, or $5 for online orders.

Learn more here.

