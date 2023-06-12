Get To Know APGFCU

Aberdeen Proving Ground Federal Credit Union (APGFCU) has been operating for more than 85 years, with 15 branches across Harford, Cecil, and Baltimore County as well as Baltimore City. If you live, work, worship, volunteer, or attend school in any of those locations, you are eligible for membership.

APGFCU is committed to empowering people to improve their financial well-being and build wealth through products and services like the first-time home buyer program and Credit Builder program, as well as improving financial education through school programs and financial counseling.

The credit union is also proud to help support the communities their save through volunteer hours, donations to local non-profits, and more.

Members at APGFCU are so much more than customers. Credit Unions are member owned and member driven, which means you have a voice and the opportunity to vote for the Board of Directors.

