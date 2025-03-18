Get through allergy season with these tips from UnitedHealthcare

Seasonal allergies occur when the body reacts to a substance it’s not familiar with or doesn’t like, for instance pollen or mold in the air. Our bodies produce antibodies in response, which in turn causes congestion and inflammatory symptoms. Common symptoms include:



Itchy, stuffy or runny nose

Red, itchy or watery eyes

Itchy mouth or skin

Sneezing

Coughing

Increased fatigue

Mild or moderate allergy symptoms can be managed by minimizing exposure on high pollen or mold days, wearing a face mask, and using a saline spray or over the counter medication (these are safe and effective, but always double check dosing and speak with your doctor before trying a new medication). For those with severe allergies, an allergist or primary care physician can prescibe medications.

