While the summer heat is here to stay,there’s no better way to stay cool than eating ice cream. July is National Ice Cream Month, and Weis Markets’ Franz Kraus shares how Weis is helping customers keep cool.

When you buy Weis Quality Ice cream, you know you’re getting the best local ingredients available. Weis sources the cream from local dairy farmers, processes the milk and uses the surplus cream to create more than 70 fabulous flavors at our dairy plant in Central Pennsylvania.





Get the 'Scoop' on Weis Quality Ice Cream

In addition to all your favorites, Weis features flavors like ‘Red, White and Blueberry’ to celebrate the season. We also encourage you to try our newest flavor, Bubble Gum, guaranteed to bring out the kid in everyone.

For delicious recipes using Weis Quality Ice Cream, click here.

