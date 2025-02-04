Get ready for tax season with Jackson Hewitt

Tax season is here, and it doesn't need to be a headache. Jackson Hewitt Tax Pros are ready to help, so what should you do to prepare?

Make sure you have all of your documents together. In addition to forms like your W-2 or 1099, this includes receipts for any gig or contract work, itemized deductions, charitable contributions, etc. It's also a good idea to have last year's return and any dependent's documents on hand for reference.

Filing early is also smart. Not only does filing early mean you get your return faster, it also helps protect your against tax or identity fraud. If you owe money, you can file early and still have until April to pay, allowing you to save or make partial payments until the bill is due.

Unfortunately, tax season also comes with a fair share of scams. Remember the IRS will never contact you via email, and rarely by phone or text. Never give out sensitive information over the phone. If you are unsure if an IRS communication is real, you can ask any Jackson Hewitt tax pro.

