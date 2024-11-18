Watch Now
Get ready for paradise! Travel Mom Emily Kaufman joins us from Atlantis Bahamas Paradise Island

Whether you're seeking family fun in the sun or a romantic couples getaway, Atlantis Bahamas Paradise Island has what you're looking for.

The resort offers amazing accommodations, friendly and helpful staff, water parks, pools, beautiful beaches, and delicious food and drink options.

Save big by booking during this year's Cyber Sale, starting November 27! Or, sign up for their newsletter for early access to the sale!

Travel Mom Emily Kaufman has all the deals too! Book now to save on accommodations and activities, or enter to win a trip here!

Learn more about and sign up for the newsletter here.

