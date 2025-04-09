Get everything you need for your Easter table at Weis Markets

Easter is just around the corner, and holiday meals are a huge part of celebrating the season. Weis Markets is a one-stop shop for all of your Easter needs.

From groceries to flowers to gifts and chocolates and goodies for baskets, Weis has everything you need to celebrate. In addition, customers can take advantage of their amazing rewards program to earn deep discounts and free items to fill out the holiday table!

Shop now through April 20 to earn points, and redeem them starting 4/10. Shoppers can redeem points for free or discounts items like ham, turkey, and salmon, as well as private label sides and finishes, like potatoes, sodas, and frozen veggies.

The savings don't stop there! The Weis Low Low Price program gives you deep discounts on over 10,000 items, and the newly launched Hot Buys program has been extended to take advantage of special pricing on select items all week long.

Learn more here.