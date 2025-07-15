Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Get a fresh start with Junk King North Baltimore

If you're feeling overwhelmed by cluttered space, an estate clean out, move, or maybe just looking to refresh a room in your home Junk King North Baltimore offers a variety of junk removal services.


Whether you want a from a single item removed or have a large project like whole home clean outs, office clean outs and even lite demolition, Junk King can help. The team prides themselves on
keeping up to 60% of what goes on the trucks out of the landfill by reusing, re-purposing or recycling.

You can even get same day or next day service! Junk King North Baltimore is available 17 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Learn more and book your appointment here, or call 888-888-JUNK.

