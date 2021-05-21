Generac - Backup Power for Homes

More extreme weather events coupled with aging power grids and more people working from home mean more power outages. Demand for backup power is growing, and people are realizing that backup power is more of a necessity than a luxury.

There are several options to fit different needs and budgets - from battery and gas powered generators that will give you a few hours of power for necessities to wired in standby generators that power your entire home.

Now is a great time to explore your options and get started on the process. Getting a generator now will bring you and your family peace of mind during the upcoming storm season.

