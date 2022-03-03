GBMC - World Hearing Day

Each year, World Hearing Day helps highlight people living with hearing loss as well as to educate people on hearing loss prevention, including noise control. Over 30 million people in the US, including about 5 million children between 6-19, suffer from hearing loss.

Both sudden, loud noises like fireworks or explosions and listening to loud sounds for sustained periods, such as a concert or sporting event, can contribute to hearing loss. Personal devices like phones, tablets, and ear buds are also big factors in hearing loss.

To help prevent hearing loss, try to reduce your exposure to noise whenever possible. Wear protective equipment like headphones when necessary, and heed noise warnings on your devices. Follow the 60/60 rule when listening to something on a device - listen at 60 percent full volume for 60 minutes, and then take a break.

