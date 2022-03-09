GBMC - Weight Loss Surgery

GBMC's Comprehensive Obesity Management Program (COMP) offers counseling, support, and education to patients both before and after weight loss surgery.

Before someone can be approved for bariatric surgery, they need to understand that while the surgery will help them lose weight, maintaining that weight and healthy eating habits is a lifelong commitment. Getting to the root causes of the patient's relationship with food can be helpful to help them get the most out of their surgery.

The support doesn't stop after surgery either. COMP staff can help with diet and exercise programs, counseling in either group or one on one settings, support from past patients, and more.

