GBMC - Teen Dating Violence

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and parents, friends, and loved ones should all now to recognize the signs of TDV.

TDV is characterized by a patterns of unhealthy relationship behaviors, which includes physical, verbal, emotional, digital, or sexual abuse. Signs of TDV can include mood or behavior changes, withdrawing from friends, activities, sports, or other social activities, marks or bruises, a drop in academic performance, or new mental health concerns like anxiety or depression.

While conversations may be tough or awkward to have, an open dialogue with your teen is important. It's vital to employ empathy and have these conversations without judgment.

Learn more here.