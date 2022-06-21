GBMC Sonographer helps Ukraine

As the struggle in war-torn Ukraine continues – one GBMC sonographer is doing her part to help. Yana Karp is originally from Ukraine and keeps in touch with relatives who still live there.

60-thousand refugees have left their homes in Ukraine – 80% are women, children or elderly, in need of lifesaving medications.

Doctors and nurses at Uzhorod City Polyclinic in Ukraine are reporting that their supply of medication isn’t close to filling the need.

So, with GBMC’s support, Yana Karp created a fund to help. Click here to learn more.