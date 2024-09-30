GBMC RX - why treating your high blood pressure is so important

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects more than half of adults in the US, but only 1 in 4 are treating it effectively.

It is hard to self-diagnose hypertension. Many people don't experience symptoms and may not even know they have it, so it's important to see your personal care physician annually to be checked.

Treatment options include lifestyle changes like lowering salt intake, eating healthy, exercising more, and quitting smoking. There are also numerous medications to help treat hypertension. Your PCP can help find the right treatment plan for you.

GBMC Health Partners Primary Care—Jonestown offers extended hours and an on-site blood lab to make your appointments easy. They also have a dedicated team to help manage your health with community resources and programs.

