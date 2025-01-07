GBMC RX - What to know about advanced care planning

Advanced care planning is the process of determining the kind of medical care you would want in specific situations when you may not be able to communicate your wishes. While many people think of it as something only older adults need to consider, everyone should have advanced care planning.

While having documentation of these wishes is important, paperwork is an end result of a deeper conversation with yourself and your loved ones about what matters most. Think about what a good quality life means to you, and identify who you believe would carry out your choices for yourself, rather than what they think you'd want.

It may not be an easy conversation, but the new year is the perfect time to have your wishes in place and documented.

Advanced care planning is a gift to family and friends who can have peace of mind knowing your wishes, and can advocate on your behalf with confidence.

